New Delhi [India] January 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh chargesheet against three more accused in the Rajasthan Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case for organising arms training camps and providing training to some co-accused in the handling and use of weapons to "gullible Muslims" to commit violent acts.

Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali and Shamsher Khan are charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, respectively, in the case relating to the banned outfit's conspiracy to radicalise Muslim youth and to provide them with weapons training for fighting against people who don't support the PFI's version of Islam as well as against the government of India, the agency said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pay Homage To Bapu on Death Anniversary (Watch Videos).

This is another move by the NIA to tighten its noose around the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned PFI outfit.

The NIA said that Vajid, Mubarik and Shamsher had "conspired with other co-accused persons to provide training in the handling and use of weapons to gullible Muslims to commit violent acts."

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: PM Narednra Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Bapu on His 76th Death Anniversary (Watch Video).

"Vajid, Mubarik and Shamsher have been found to be involved in organising arms training camps for the PFI to help achieve the aim of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047," said the agency.

All three accused, the NIA said, have exploited the "false narrative created by their co-accused and provided training of weapons to gullible youth in order to induce and promote acts of 'selective violence' against persons of other communities."

Earlier, the NIA filed a charge sheet against the accused persons, namely Mohd Asif, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohd Sohail, in the case, which was initially registered by the NIA in 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)