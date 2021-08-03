Baran (Rajasthan) [India], August 3 (ANI): Following incessant rains in Rajasthan, rainwater entered Chhipabarod Police Station in Baran district on Monday.

The water was at least 2 feet above the ground level.

"Computer room, record room, and other spaces are filled with water. It started entering at 9 am on Monday," said Head Constable Abdul Waheed. He further said that arrangements to shift the records and prisoners should be made.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall along with releasing of water from the Panchna dam caused floods in parts of the Karauli district of Rajasthan.

After heavy rains, the water level in the dam increased, which was released later on, leaving the streets and the houses of the various parts of the Karauli district flooded.

National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said, "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over East Rajasthan during 2nd-6th August."

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls over East Rajasthan on 3rd August with a reduction from 4th August. Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over West Rajasthan during 2nd - 4th August," IMD added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)