Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday reported 934 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 29,434, the Health Department said.

As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, the total cases include 7,145 active cases and 559 deaths after six new fatalities were reported today.

So far, 21,730 patients have been cured from the disease after 586 patients recovered across the state.

A total of 12,31,760 samples have been received out of which 11,95,328 samples have tested negative.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases include 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

