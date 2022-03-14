Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Maximum and minimum temperature at most places in Rajasthan recorded an increase of 1-2 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Monday.

Barmer was the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius, said a Met spokesperson.

According to the Met data, Jaisalmer recorded a maximum of 40.9 degree Celsius, Jalore 40.8 degree Celsius, Bikaner 40 degree Celsius, Jodhpur 39.9 degree Celsius, Phalodi 39.6 degree Celsius, Nagaur 39.5 degree Celsius, Sirohi 39.4 degrees Celsius, Dugarpur 39.3 degrees Celsius, Tonk, and Banasthali 39.2 degrees Celsius each.

Maximum temperature at other places too was recorded in range of 35.1 degrees Celsius to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the state on Sunday night was recorded in the range of 24.9 degrees Celsius to 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast heat wave conditions in the western parts of the state on March 16 and 17.

