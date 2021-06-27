Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 162 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 9,52,129 and the death toll to 8,914.

Two deaths were reported in Bikaner, while one fatality each was registered in Sriganganagar and Kota, according to an official report.

Alwar reported the highest number of 63 new cases of the infection, while Jaipur and Sriganganagar saw 20 cases each.

A total of 9,41,482 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the number of active cases at present is 1,733.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)