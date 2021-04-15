Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 6,658 new COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 3,87,950 and the death toll to 3,041.

Four deaths each were reported from Bikaner and Kota, three each from Alwar, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur and Udaipur, two each from Nagaur and Pali and one fatality each was registered in Ajmer, Baran, Chittorgarh, Churu, Jalore and Sikar, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 848 new cases, followed 847 in Jodhpur and 711 in Udaipur.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 49,276.

