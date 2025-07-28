Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission (RHRC) on Monday took suo moto cognizance of a media report about alleged attempt to suicide in Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan's Tonk, and expressed shock at such incidents in the prestigious institution.

Banasthali Vidyapith is a fully residential private university providing education to women only.

RHRC chairman justice G R Moolchandani took suo moto cognisance of an alleged attempt to suicide by a student of the institution on July 23 and issued notices to Tonk collector, superintendent of police, education officer, Tonk and representatives of Banasthali Vidyapith, seeking an investigation and report on the incident.

In a strongly worded notice, the commission said that the safety of girl students and their human rights are inviolable rights granted by the Constitution.

"It is sad that a girl student in this institution, as per news broadcast today, attempted suicide by jumping from the roof on July 23. No news was published about the said girl anywhere nor any FIR has been registered in this regard at the nearest police station and what is the condition of the girl is also mysterious," it said.

"Additional District Magistrate of Tonk district and CO Niwai are investigating the incident but what is the condition of the girl, who harassed her, why did she jump from the roof to give up her life, etc., all these points are in complete darkness," the panel chairman said.

Parents from various parts of the country send their girls to study at Banasthali Vidyapith and pay lakhs of rupees as fees, he said.

It is the school administration's responsibility to keep the protect the girls from academic stress so that they do not think of suicide, Moolchandani said.

The chairperson also pointed out citing a news report that in the recent past, a girl student had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Niwai after writing negative comments against the school management.

"Along with this, some other criminal cases and incidents that happened with girl students have also been mentioned in the news and it has been said that the management of Banasthali Vidyapith stops the press reporters at the gate..."

Hence, many crimes that happened in the school premises "are not exposed and tragic incidents keep happening with the girl students in mysterious circumstances", he said.

The commission directed the collector, SP, education officers of Tonk and representatives of the institution to investigate the matter and submit reports without any delay. The commission will hear the case on August 22.

When contacted, Circle Officer, Niwai Mrityunjay Mishra said that an "incident involving a girl" happened in the institution but she has not given any complaint. However, he refused to divulge any details of the incident. He said that action will be taken as per the complaint.

