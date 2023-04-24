Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that there should be an in-depth inquiry and action should be taken against the guilty in the Ram Prasad Meena suicide case.

While addressing the media, Sachin Pilot said," There should be a probe and an in-depth inquiry and action should be taken if one is found guilty".

Earlier the deceased Ram Prasad Meena had recorded a video in which he accused Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Mahesh Joshi as the cause of his suicide.

After a case has been lodged against Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi and seven others for allegedly abetting the suicide of a youth, Sachin Pilot said, "Everyone has different moral standards. Who resigns or does not resign, whose resignation is taken or not taken by the CM depends on them. The Supreme Court had also mentioned previously that a dying declaration is admissible in court so the matter is serious".

Earlier this week after meeting the family members of Ram Prasad Meena, Sachin Pilot called for a time-bound investigation.

"This is a sad incident. The matter should be investigated in a fair and time-bound manner by police. The family should get justice," he said.

In the aftermath of the incident, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena staged a protest demanding justice for the deceased Ram Prasad Meena adding that certain demands have been agreed upon by the local administration.

In this regard, he took to Twitter and said, "In Ram Prasad Meena's suicide case, the following points were agreed upon in the talks with the administration on the 6th day-Allotment of the dairy booth, Son's job on contract in Municipal Corporation, Suspension of Municipal Corporation officer Neeraj Tiwari, Investigation against the rest, action if found guilty".

"Arrest of five people whose names were taken by Ram Prasad before committing suicide. Questioning of the remaining culprit and minister Mahesh Joshi, action on involvement. The arrangement for the construction of houses for the victim's family and arrangement of darshan for the general public in Girdhari ji's temple," he tweeted. (ANI)

