Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4(ANI): A court in Rajasthan has sent Shakur Khan, who was arrested by the state Intelligence on Tuesday on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI, to seven-day police custody to investigate the matter.

Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary says, "Shakur Khan has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act. He was first interrogated in Jaisalmer and then in Jaipur. He was a government employee who travelled abroad without permission and was in contact with suspicious persons..."

Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary has appealed to the public to report any information related to suspicious activities or individuals to the police immediately. He assured that the police are vigilant and closely monitor individuals' actions, and any suspicious activity will be dealt with promptly.

"If you have any information about such activities, please report it to the police. Don't assume that the agency isn't keeping an eye on someone; we are regulating and monitoring actions, and we'll take action if anything suspicious is found," the SP said.

The police have also warned that failure to report such information can lead to legal action against individuals who knowingly withhold information about someone involved in such activities. The appeal is made to ensure public cooperation in maintaining national security and preventing potential threats.

According to the officials, he was accused of collecting and sharing information with Pakistan's ISI agents. The accused, identified as Shakur Khan, who served as an Assistant Administrative Officer in Jaisalmer, was charged with leaking strategic information to Pakistan's intelligence agency.

According to the officials, he had been under surveillance for a long time due to suspicious activities.

Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar Satwan said, "Shakur Khan, who is a government employee, has been arrested over some anti-national activities. The court has granted 7 days of police custody. After the investigation, we will present him before the court again. A probe is being conducted over some Pakistani phone numbers."

Inspector General of Police (CID Security) Vishnu Kant Gupta confirmed that Khan had been under surveillance for a long time. Gupta said that Shakur Khan's activities were suspicious for a long time, and the security agencies closely monitored him.

During the surveillance, it was revealed that Shakur Khan was in constant contact with some persons working in the Pakistan Embassy, especially Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar. It is worth noting that Danish has already been declared an 'undesirable person by the Government of IndiaDuring interrogation at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, Khan confessed that he had visited Pakistan several times, obtaining visas with the help of Danish.

Officials revealed that upon returning to India, he collected strategic information and sent it to Pakistani handlers using platforms like WhatsApp. As an Assistant Administrative Officer in Jaisalmer, Khan accessed sensitive documents, raising significant concerns over internal security. A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is still ongoing on this matter. (ANI)

