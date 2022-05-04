Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Jodhpur Police Commissioner on Wednesday said that the situation was under control in the city where communal tension mounted after clashes between two communities following which curfew was imposed and mobile internet services suspended on Tuesday.

"Right now the situation is under control as no such incident (violence) has erupted in the city since yesterday noon," Navjyoti Gogoi, Commissioner of Jodhpur Police told ANI.

He said that adequate police forces have been deployed in the area and senior officials are monitoring the situation firsthand.

"We have deployed a fixed picket that is active on duty 24X7,"

The police official also appealed to people to maintain peace in the city.

According to Gogoi over 100 have been arrested in connection with incidents related to violence in the city and now and 13 FIRs are registered with Rajasthan Police.

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers on Tuesday. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

This followed the tense atmosphere that prevailed in the district on Monday after stone-pelting incidents between two groups over the raising of different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle.

The Jodhpur district administration had suspended all the mobile internet services in the area till further notice along with the imposition of a curfew from 1 pm on Tuesday to midnight of May 4. (ANI)

