Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has called upon spice producers to pay utmost attention to the quality and purity of spices in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Shuddh Se Yudh campaign, as it directly affects public health.

"There should be no place for adulteration in spices because there can be no more heinous crime than this," said

Devnani was speaking as the chief guest at the two-day 11th "Global Spice Summit" at Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on Saturday. More than five hundred renowned spice entrepreneurs from India and abroad participated in the summit.

"It should be the responsibility of the spice producers to ensure that the quality of the spices is of such a high standard that their use does not jeopardise public health," said the Speaker.

Devnani said that Indian spices have an identity at the international level and their aroma is reaching across the seven seas. 60 per cent of the spices are being exported from India and its business is worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore, which will increase to Rs 3.00 lakh crore.

While discussing the world-famous cuisine of Rajasthan, the Assembly Speaker said that one of the reasons for its popularity is the spices of the state.

He said that the chilli of Mathania in the state is famous all over the world. Similarly, other spices are also popular. The unique cuisine here has also contributed a lot to increasing domestic and foreign tourism.

He appealed to the spice producers to ensure that there was not even an iota of adulteration in the spices.

At the function, NNS Group CMD Rajesh Gupta and Director Akshay Gupta presented a memento to Assembly Speaker Devnani. On this occasion, Devnani visited the stalls set up by renowned spice companies and honoured Vikas Jain, Director of JK Spices and Food products, Dr Sushil Mansotra, Chief Marketing Officer of MDH Group; and Kripa Ram Gehlot, MD of Etiyash Spices.

The summit was also addressed by the international architect and Chief Architect of Rajasthan International Centre, Pramod Jain. (ANI)

