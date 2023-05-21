Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): A Jaipur court on Saturday sentenced three people to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for spying on the Indian Army and sending sensitive information to intelligence agencies in Pakistan.

The three accused identified as Saddiq Khan, Bariyam Khan and Haji Khan were arrested in February 2017 for collecting and sending confidential information of strategic importance to Pakistan.

"On February 2, 2017, Saddiq Khan, and Bariyam Khan, were arrested and on February 16, 2017, Haji Khan on the charge with collecting confidential information of strategic importance while staying in the border district of Jaisalmer and making it available to intelligence agencies based in Pakistan," Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Intelligence Mr S Sengathir said.

He further said that after the investigation against all three accused in both cases, the chargesheet was presented to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Jaipur Metropolitan First Court.

In both cases, Public Prosecutor Rajesh Meena appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

"After the trial, on Saturday, all three have been punished with rigorous imprisonment of 7-7 years after being found guilty under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code," ADG Sengathir said. (ANI)

