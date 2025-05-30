Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) The civil defence department in Rajasthan has issued directives to all district collectors and magistrates regarding a statewide blackout and mock drill scheduled on Saturday evening.

According to the guidelines released by Jagjeet Singh Monga, Director of the Directorate of Civil Defence, a coordinated mock drill and blackout will be carried out simultaneously in all 41 districts of the state.

Monga stated that as per a recent communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield' are to be conducted on May 31 in all districts of the states and Union Territories located along the western border.

