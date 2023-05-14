Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday unveiled a statue of former Union Minister Nathuram Mirdha in Merta City, an official statement said.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the statue of Late Nathuram Mirdha, former Member of Parliament, freedom fighter and a popular farmers' leader in Merta City, Nagaur, Rajasthan today," the official account of Vice President tweeted.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar.

Renowned freedom fighter and eminent leader of the farming community from Nagaur, Late Nathuram Mirdha was a six-time Member of Lok Sabha and served as a Union Minister from 1979-80 and 1989-90.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is on a scheduled visit to Rajasthan on May 14.

Also Read | Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Likely to be Declared Soon at bseh.org.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

Earlier today Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered prayers at the 'Jat Shiv Mandir' in Pushkar.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar today offered prayers at the 'Jat Shiv Mandir' in the holy shrine Pushkar and prayed to Mahashiv for everyone's well-being," an official statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)