Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 2 (ANI): A delegation of the Rajasthan Muslim Waqf Board on Thursday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

CM Gehlot flagged off two ambulance services sponsored by the Waqf Board. These vehicles will be carrying out emergency services for patients in Kota and Baran districts.

During the meeting, the members of the delegation appreciated the public welfare schemes run by the state government.

Waqf Board Chairman Khanukhan Budhwali, Mewat Development Board Chairman Zuber Khan, Haj Committee Chairman Amin Kagzi, former MP Ashk Ali Tank, Dargah Ajmer Sharif Secretary Wahid Angara, Madarsa Board Chairman MD Chopdar, Waqf Board Member Rana Zaidi, Sikar Municipal Council Chairman Jeevan Khan, Advocate Rubina Khan, Shahid Hasan and Asrar Qureshi, along with a large team of other Waqf Board members were among those visiting the chief minister.

Earlier, in May, while mentioning various schemes launched by his government for the vulnerable sections, CM Gehlot asked the Central government to make a law related to social security and implement it throughout the country.

He said the Social Security Act has already been implemented for the vulnerable sections in many countries.

"In Rajasthan, too, we are giving social security pensions to about 1 crore people and in the budget this year, we raised the amount to Rs 1,000 per month," he said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law in Parliament to ensure social security across the country.

On Wednesday CM Gehlot announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month. The scheme, which will cover all sections of the people, came into effect from Thursday.

The chief minister said he decided to bring a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills after observing inflation relief camps and interacting with the public.

He announced that people won't be charged a single penny for consumption of up to 100 units of electricity per month. (ANI)

