Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], September 3 (ANI): Traders of the woollen industry in Rajasthan's Bikaner have asked for support from the Central government and demanded its immediate intervention as the industry faces uncertainty after the Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Woollen Industry Association President Kamal Kala called for the Central government's "immediate intervention" into the matter.

He further requested the government to reduce the 33 per cent income tax slab on the woollen industry and increase the duty on carpets from 5 to 15 per cent to fight Trump's tariffs.

He said, "... There is a need for immediate intervention of the government. We want support from the government in two or three ways. The first support is that the government had exempted the carpet industry from income tax till 1996. Today we need it once again. To fight the Trump tariff, the 33% income tax slab on the woollen industry should be removed... The second need is that the 5% duty on carpet should be increased back to 15%... We have tried to raise our demands before the central government by giving a letter memorandum through the Central Wool Development Board... If the need arises, we are ready to fight at any level, against the tariffs..."

Bikaner Industrial Chambers Vice President Kamal Bothra expressed concerns about the effects of Trump's tariffs on the industry and employment. He stated that orders have been cancelled, and production has been reduced.

He also requested the government to resolve the issue.

"The wool industry is highly affected. Earlier, the tariffs were 9% which are now 50%. Around 60% of the carpet business is done in America. The orders have been cancelled. The production has been reduced to 12 hours from 24 hours. Employment will take a huge hit. The government should sit down and bring a solution..." Bothra told ANI.

On August 27, the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect. The US President imposed 25 per cent tariffs initially and then imposed an additional 25 per cent on India as a punishment for buying oil from Russia.

Industry experts have also noted that 50 per cent tariffs will impact trade, especially in the sectors on which tariffs are imposed and that these sectors will suffer trade losses in the US, which will have an impact on industries such as textiles, Chemicals, and machinery. (ANI)

