Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje on Monday expressed concern over the flood situation arising out of incessant rains in Jhalawar, Baran and other districts in Kota division, and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to visit the affected areas.

Raje, who conducted an aerial survey of Baran, said people are suffering due to floods and excessive rainfall but Gehlot and his ministers only did "formalities" by holding video conferences.

She said 100 per cent of crops in the Hadoti region were damaged but the divisional commissioner gave a report of 30 per cent damage.

"Dozens of people died, hundreds of houses collapsed, thousands of animals died and went missing but the state government and administration remained ineffective," Raje alleged.

"In this era of crisis, the BJP is standing on the ground to know the plight of the people and to help them. The government may keep sleeping, but we will leave no stone unturned to play the role of opposition in the state,” she said in a statement.

After the aerial survey, she also held a meeting with the Baran district collector and discussed the flood situation.

Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh and Chhabra MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Raje also attended a meeting of BJP workers and took feedback from them.

