New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Rajesh Thakur as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

He replaces Dr Rameshwar Oraon.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Apple Rates: Adani Group Announces Price For Procuring The Fruit For Its CA Stores; Farmers Express Disappointment.

The party has also appointed four new working presidents replacing the present ones.

"The Congress President has also appointed Geeta Kora, MP, Bandhu Tirkey, MLA, Jaleshwar Mahato and Shahzada Anwar as Working Presidents of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official statement said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Three Bike-Borne Men Rob Petrol Pump Employees Of Rs 11 Lakh At Gunpoint in Agra.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Dr. Rameshwar Oraon. The party also appreciates the contributions of outgoing Working Presidents Kamlesh Mahto, Irfan Ansari, Manas Sinha, and Sanjay Paswan," the statement said.

The Congress is in power with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)