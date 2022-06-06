New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) BJP nominee Rajesh Bhatia is the richest among the main three candidates in fray for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, as per the poll affidavits filed by them for nomination.

Aam Aadmi Party nominee Durgesh Pathak, who has the lowest asset, among the three candidates fielded by the AAP, BJP and Congress respectively, does not own a vehicle, as per the affidavit submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

Pathak, who holds a Master's degree in English literature from Allahabad University, has declared movable asset worth Rs 6,77,980.11, as per the documents submitted by him.

Bhatia, a former municipal councillor has declared movable asset worth Rs 2,08,85,777, as per the poll affidavit submitted by him.

He also owns a Honda City vehicle, 150 gm gold valued at Rs 7,90,950, it said.

Congress nominee Prem Lata's movable asset is worth Rs 6,94,970.95, as per her affidavit submitted to the Delhi CEO Office.

Thirty-two nominations in total have been received for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, poll authorities said on Monday.

June 6 was the last date to file nomination for the contest.

While AAP has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, BJP has nominated Bhatia, a former councillor, as its candidate for the June 23 bypoll, results for which will be declared on June 26.

Congress has fielded its former municipal councilor Prem Lata for this seat.

Seven independents have also filed nominations, as per the information shared on the website.

The bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi is slated to be held on June 23, in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

Chadha, 33, had quit as Delhi MLA a couple of months ago and had taken oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament earlier in May.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on May 28 had said that Pathak will contest the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-election, and had dared Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to join the fray and defeat the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's candidate.

