New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Russia has invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a grand military parade in Moscow on June 24 marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the second World War, diplomatic sources said.

It is learnt that notwithstanding the escalating tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the defence minister's office is positively considering the invitation due to India's decades-old military ties with Russia.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Results: State-Wise And Party-Wise List of Names of Winning MPs.

The defence minister's office is positively considering the invitation, the sources said.

India is sending a tri-services contingent to participate in the military parade at Red Square in Moscow. The Indian parade will be led by a colonel rank officer.

Also Read | 'We Are All One,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at All-Party Meeting Called by PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

The 75-member Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)