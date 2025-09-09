New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated C.P. Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India.

In a post on X, Singh praised Radhakrishnan's distinguished public life, highlighting his humility, integrity, and commitment to service.

Singh noted Radhakrishnan's vast experience, deep knowledge of constitutional and legislative affairs, and strong connection with the people, stating these qualities will enrich his new role.

"Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being elected as the Vice President of India. Throughout his distinguished public life, he has embodied humility, integrity and a deep commitment to service. His vast experience, profound knowledge of constitutional and legislative affairs and unwavering connect with the people will further enrich his new role," he posted on X.

He expressed confidence that under Radhakrishnan's leadership, the Rajya Sabha will reach new heights and parliamentary traditions will be further strengthened.

"I am confident that under his leadership, the Rajya Sabha will scale new heights and our parliamentary traditions will be further strengthened. My best wishes to him for a successful and impactful tenure," he added.

Earlier today, National Democratic Alliance-backed CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President.

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

"NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes," Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody said in his press conference.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP. (ANI)

