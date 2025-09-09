New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the students and the Principal of the school at South Block in New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing the students, the Defence Minister encouraged them to dream with purpose, pursue their goals with sincerity, and uphold a strong sense of national pride in all their endeavours. He exhorted them to stay humble yet strong and fulfil their duties in whichever capacity with honesty and respect.

He laid emphasis on the character development of children in their formative years.

Further, Singh lauded the role of NCS in shaping the character and aspirations of students through discipline, service, and patriotism. He acknowledged the vital role schools under the Ministry of Defence play in nation-building, emphasising that these institutions are not just centres of learning, but platforms that imbue the next generation with values of leadership, integrity, and responsibility, said Ministry of Defence.

During the event, he was given a brief overview of the NCS's vision and achievements, with the students sharing their experiences of how the school is playing a central role in their holistic development.

The students also presented handcrafted tokens of respect to the Defence Minister, along with a Coffee Table Book and Crest.

Earlier, Singh lauded PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "bold decision" on GST reforms.

"The Government of India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has announced the Next-Gen GST reforms to bring relief across sectors. With tax rates reduced on many key items, this reform will bring ease of living, further strengthen ease of doing business, empower small businesses, and boost India's self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I thank PM Modi and the FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking this bold decision," Rajnath Singh wrote on X. (ANI)

