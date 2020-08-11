New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the demise of Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori on Tuesday, saying he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people.

Rajnath, in a Hindi translated tweet, said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of popular Urdu poet Rahat Indoriji. He was an ardent personality of Urdu."

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President's Condition Worsens, Continues to Remain on Ventilator.

"With his memorable poetry, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Today the literary world has suffered a great loss. My condolences to his loved ones in this hour of grief," he added.

The 70-year-old poet passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday a day after testing positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Aditya Khurana to Star Opposite Actress Scarlett Johansson in Upcoming Web Series. The Era.

The celebrated poet had earlier this morning tweeted to share about his coronavirus diagnosis with his fans and had urged them to pray for his speedy recovery.

He was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry, ghazals and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs including movies like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder' among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)