New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to chair an ambassadors' round-table here on Friday when the participants would be briefed on major events of Aero India 2025 to be held in February, officials said.

The 15th edition of 'Aero India' -- Asia's biggest aero show -- is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14.

As a prelude to the mega event, the defence minister "will chair the ambassadors' round-table in New Delhi on January 10," the defence ministry said Thursday in a statement.

Invitations have been extended to ambassadors and high commissioners of over 150 friendly countries, it said.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior officials from the MoD and armed forces would be attending the event, officials said.

The five-day 'Aero India' will feature a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table, iDEX start-up event, air shows, an exhibition comprising the India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

The broad theme is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The first three days of the event (February 10, 11 and 12) will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process, the statement said.

'Aero India' attracts a large number of exhibitors from the world's leading industries in the field of aerospace and defence. It provides a unique opportunity for the industry to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience.

The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace & defence industries, it added.

