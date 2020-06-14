Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Rajnath Singh to Hold 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad Rally' Today Via Video Conferencing

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:40 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to Hold 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad Rally' Today Via Video Conferencing
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi, June 14: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold "Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally" via video conferencing today. Singh had on Saturday tweeted that he will hold the 'Jan Samvad rally' at 11 am.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

At the 'Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rally' held through video conferencing on June 8, Singh said the talks between India and China over the border dispute will continue and asserted that the country's leadership will not compromise on the issue.

"The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to solve it as soon as possible. The June 6 talks were very positive, and India and China have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle. I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on the country's self-respect," Singh had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

