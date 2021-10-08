New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony tomorrow.

The event will be held at National Stadium Complex in New Delhi at 10 am.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Becoming Bipolar Contest Between BJP and SP: ABP-CVoter Survey.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Singh extended his greetings to the air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and stated that IAF is steadfast in its service to the nation.

"Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the nation," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Cab Driver Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Give Lift.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)