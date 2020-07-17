Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday arrived at Stakna, Leh to witness para dropping skills of the Armed Forces here.

Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence Minister and Army officials. The Defence Minister also witnessed scoping weapons.

Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

Earlier today, taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Leaving for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it."

While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour.

On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers were killed during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)

