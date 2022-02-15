Dera Bassi (Pb), Feb 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday targeted the Congress-led regime in Punjab over the issues of drug trade and illegal sand mining and dared the ruling party to reveal how many of its 2017 election promises has it fulfilled.

Singh also took on the AAP for its claims of ending the drug problem in the state, saying how could the party do so when it made liquor available door-to-door in Delhi.

Addressing a poll rally here, Singh raised the issue of last month's breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab and said a state government, which could not ensure the security of the PM, has no moral right to remain in power.

“I believe that the prime minister is not an individual. He is an institution. For a healthy democracy, institutions should be respected,” said Singh.

He expressed surprise over the incident and said the chief minister in Punjab could not provide security to the prime minister.

“I want to appeal that this is the chance to take revenge through votes for what the Congress people had done with our PM Modi ji,” said Singh.

Modi had to return from Punjab without attending any event, including a public meeting, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on January 5.

Lashing out at the Congress, Singh said he had learnt about the drug trade and illegal sand mining in Punjab and asked people to bring the BJP-led alliance to power to end the menace.

“They want Punjab's brave youth to get addicted to drugs and what crime can be bigger than this. Such people cannot be forgiven,” said Singh as he attacked the Congress for the drug problem in the state.

Attacking the Congress over alleged unfulfilled poll promises, Singh challenged the ruling party in the state to tell people how many poll promises, made during the 2017 state assembly polls, has it honoured.

Taking a dig at the Congress over reports of infighting, the defence minister said, Congress leaders level allegations against each other and "there is no discipline in this Congress government”.

"If you cannot stop your infighting then how will you end Punjab's problems,” he asked as he targeted the Congress.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said their leaders claimed that they will weed out drugs from Punjab but have ensured easy access to liquor in Delhi.

“How could they stop drugs when they have made a system of making liquor available door-to-door in Delhi,” said Singh.

He assured people to build a "new Punjab" if the BJP-led alliance comes to power and blamed the current regime for the state lagging behind.

Further, the minister accused the Congress government in Punjab of not implementing several schemes of the Centre.

He listed record purchase of foodgrain, payment going directly into the bank accounts of farmers in Punjab, building more than 1,000 km of highway in the state and giving Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers as 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' as some of the steps taken by the central government for the welfare of the state. PTI CHS VSD

