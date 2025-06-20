Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): As part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, Police Station Nowshera under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera and SHO, have attached property worth Rs 8.57 lakh in a drug peddling case.

According to a release, the attached assets include a pakka single-storey residential house and a motorcycle bearing registration number JK11G5056. The property is owned by Sajan Kumar@Vicky S/O Om Parkash resident of Sair Galla Tehsil in Nowshera area of Rajouri.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate First Class concerned and were executed under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The case pertains to FIR No. 178/2024 registered at Police Station Nowshera under Sections 8, 21, 22, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act along with Sections 111 and 238 BNS.

"This proactive measure demonstrates the firm commitment of Rajouri Police to dismantle the drug network by not only arresting offenders but also targeting their illegally acquired assets,"the release said.

The local community has appreciated this initiative and extended their support to the police's relentless efforts to make the Rajouri drug-free.

On Wednesday, Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag attached properties worth Rs 40 lakh belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In connection with FIR No. 175/2022 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bijbehara, the residential property of Mohd Afzal Bhat, son of Sanaullah Bhat, resident of Moomin Danji, Bijbehara, has been formally attached. The action was taken as part of proceedings to disrupt the illicit gains from drug-related activities, the police said.

Additionally, in another significant development, a vehicle owned by Sabzar Ahmad Da, has been seized in connection with another drug-peddling case, under Sections 8/20, 29, and 27-A of the NDPS Act at the same police station.

The police said that the combined estimated market value of the attached residential house and the seized vehicle is approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Police reiterated their firm commitment to continue the crackdown on drug peddlers and to take all necessary legal actions to dismantle the drug network in the district. (ANI)

