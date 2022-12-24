Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for killing his wife on suspicion of having illicit relation with another man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The body of 26-year-old Shameema Kouser with her throat slit was recovered from outside her house at village Gundha in Khawas tehsil of the border district on December 21.

Also Read | Congress Flouting COVID-19 Protocols, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur As Bharat Jodo Yatra Reaches Delhi.

During the investigation, the woman's husband Zulfiqar Ali was called for questioning where he confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Mohammad Aslam.

Ali said that he killed his wife over the suspicion that she is having illicit relations with some unknown person, the officer said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Passengers Arriving at Khajuraho Airport to Be Screened for Coronavirus.

On the disclosure of the accused, a knife has also been recovered, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)