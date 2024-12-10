New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Amid sloganeering and disruptions by the Opposition leaders, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress and sought to know about the "relationship" between George Soros and the Congress party, whereas the Opposition demanded a discussion on Adani issue.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha session reconvened at noon following an adjournment, Opposition leaders began raising slogans, sparking a massive uproar in the House.

"Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project is one of the organizations that is being tried to destabilize the government. We all know that the reports which were released by OCCRP, and the opposition leaders have raised those issues in the House. The Opposition leaders trying to bring instability in the country. I want to ask what is the relationship between George Soros and Congress. We are answerable to the common man. The common man is asking us (the government) whether we stand for the security of the country in such a situation or not. I want to assure them that BJP is always there," Nadda said.

The Chairman asked Congress leader Pramod Tiwari to speak in the House on which he said that "whatever JP Nadda said is wrong and it's a cheap accusation. I refute all the allegations. Please start the discussion on the Adani issue, we will present all the facts."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva said that, Rule 238 sir, the member while speaking shall not make any personal charge against the member. The Leader of the House is a very senior leader. He is a very experienced leader."

Nadda said, "I mentioned the name of the office not the name of the member."

Following protests from Opposition, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla urged the Members to ensure that the dignity and decorum of the Parliament is not compromised.

"Members should use the forum of the House to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people they represent," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla highlighted the importance of articulating differences respectfully, noting that over the past 75 years, Parliament has been a platform for constructive debate. The session was marked by accusations from both sides.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the BJP is scared of discussing the Adani issue.

"I am new in Parliament but till now the PM was not seen in the Parliament. Why should we not raise this issue?" Priyanka said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the members of the ruling party gave an excuse to adjourn the House.

"Today we saw in the Parliament that the Speaker talked about the dignity of the House and when the Question Hour started, the members of the ruling party gave an excuse to adjourn the House... We have been seeing for last many days," Gogoi said.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said that today the Opposition was quiet to make sure that the House runs.

"Today it was clearly visible that we, the Opposition were quiet to make sure that the House runs. But the Speaker came in with an attitude of not running the House. He was trying to provoke the Opposition... The ruling party members were trying to provoke us because they were not happy that we were sitting quietly... The NDA doesn't want the winter session to happen," Chamala said.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The Winter Session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)