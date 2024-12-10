Mumbai, December 10: Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, a leading supermarket chain operator, is all set to debut on the Indian stock markets. Its Initial Public Offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, December 11.

The company aims to raise INR 8,000 crore through the three-day IPO, which will close on December 13. The IPO is expected to list on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by December 18. Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik and More, All You Need to Know As 5 Companies Gear Up to Raise Over INR 19,000 Crore Next Week.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: Major Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Dates

The subscription period for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO will begin on December 11 and end on December 13.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been set between INR 74 and INR 78 per share. Ganesh Infraworld IPO Date: Allotment To Be Out Soon, Steps To Check Status Online.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Lot Size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 190 equity shares, amounting to an investment of INR 14,820 for retail investors.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Offer Structure

The IPO is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of 102.56 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size amounts to INR 8,000 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment and Listing

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by December 16, and the listing date on both the BSE and NSE is scheduled for December 18.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Reservation Breakdown

The IPO offers 50% of the shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% to retail investors, and 15% to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Lead Managers and Registrar

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, and Morgan Stanley India Company are managing the IPO. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Grey Market Premium

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO stands at INR 26 per share, indicating a potential listing price of INR 104 per share, which is a 33% premium over the upper price band of INR 78.

In terms of financial performance, for the past three fiscal years, the company reported a net profit of INR 202.77 crore in FY22, INR 321.27 crore in FY23, and INR 461.94 crore in FY24. The company’s total income stands at INR 5,653.85 crore for FY22, INR 7,618.89 crore in FY23, and INR 8,945.13 crore in FY24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).