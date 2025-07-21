New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings of both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to take place on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha BAC meeting set for 1 pm and the Lok Sabha BAC meeting at 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Upper House, while the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will preside over the BAC meeting of the Lower House.

In both Houses, the Business Advisory Committees will deliberate on the legislative agenda and finalize the business to be taken up during the ongoing session. The meetings will determine which issues will be discussed and what business will be prioritized in the respective Houses.

On the commencement of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended congratulations on Shubhanshu Shukla's successful mission to the International Space Station.

The Lok Sabha also paid tributes to victims of Pahalgam terror attack, Air India crash, people who lost their lives in monsoon fury.

The Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to victims of Pahalgam terror attack, Air India crash. Chairman refers to success of Operation Sindoor.

However, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following ruckus created by the Opposition members inside the House.

Opposition's sloganeering on various issues hit the proceedings of the Question Hour.

On the protest by opposition MPs Speaker Om Birla said, "You should give notice and whatever the issue is, it will be discussed after the Question Hour. The House should function on the first day, and there should be a good discussion. I will give proper time and opportunity to every MP..."

Birla said, "The government wants to answer on every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed."

At the commencement of proceedings, the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed his condolences on the loss of 26 innocent lives at the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Speaker Birla hsaid that the incident shook the conscious of the entire globe. He reiterated that the country has zero tolerance for terrorism.

The Speaker also read out obituaries of former members of the house- Kishan Kapoor (Himachal Pradesh), Bhagat Ram (Punjab), Bhagat Ram (Punjab), Kumari Ananthan (Tamil Nadu), Girja Vyas (Rajasthan), Minati Sen (West Bengal), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Punjab), Chote Singh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) and Anant Singh (Uttar Pradesh).

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session Birla appealed to all political parties and members for cooperation and constructive discussions for the smooth functioning of the House.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the media before the start of the session and said that this Monsoon Session will celebrate the victory of Indian soldiers in Operation Sindoor.

Yesterday after an all-party meeting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the final call on discussions in Parliament will be taken by the Business Advisory Committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This Monsoon Session will span from July 21 to August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18. (ANI)

