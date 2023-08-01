New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill, 2021, which halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days.

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Cow Vigilante Group Leader Mohit Yadav Alias Monu Manesar in wanted list of Rajasthan police in Murder Case of Nasir and Junaid.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Under this we are making the Mediation Council of India. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties."

The bill makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut Update: BMC To Decide on Withdrawal of 10% Water Cut Soon, Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to Over 74%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)