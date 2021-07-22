New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Thursday after opposition members tried to raise the issues of income tax raids on the newspaper group Dainik Bhaskar and alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware.

No sooner had the House assembled for the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tried to raise the issue of raids against the media group in multiple cities.

Other opposition members, including those from the TMC, rushed into the well of House over reports about the Modi government allegedly targeting political rivals, journalists and critics for surveillance using Israeli company NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first ordered that Singh's remarks would not go on record and then asked members not to show placards.

"I have not permitted you. You have to seek permission from me. Nothing shall go on record," Naidu told Singh. "Members seem to be not interested in discussing people's issues."

He appealed to members in the well of the House to go back to their respective seats.

"Please go back to your respective seats...follow the parliamentary practice, send a notice to me. Going by merit, I will allow you. What is this," he remarked.

"This is not the way," he said and called for listed official papers to be laid on the table.

But the members continued to protest, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings. Just one listed paper could barely be laid before the proceedings were adjourned.

"The House is adjourned as some members are disturbing the House," he said.

