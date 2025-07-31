New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): On the eleventh day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage in the Upper House. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith.

Minister of State Dr L Murugan is scheduled to move a motion for the election of ten Rajya Sabha members to the Committee on the Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the house today.

"That this House resolves that the Rajya Sabha do join the Committee of the both the Houses on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the term of one year beginning from the date of the first sitting of the Committee, and proceed to elect, in such manner as directed by the Chairman, ten Members from amongst the Members of the House to serve on the said Committee", the list of business notice read.

Additionally, several Union Ministers, including Dr Jitendra Singh, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, and Shobha Karandlaje, are expected to make statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations made by various Parliamentary Committees, particularly in departments such as Posts, Telecommunications, Labour, and Personnel.

Dr. Dinesh Sharma and S. Selvaganabathy will also table multiple reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, focusing on action taken by the government on recommendations made in the 2024-25 Demands for Grants across key ministries, including Finance, Corporate Affairs, Planning, and Statistics.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21. (ANI)

