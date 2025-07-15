Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A landmark demonstration titled 'Prachand Shakti' was conducted in which "Employment of Disruptive Technology by Infantry in Strike Corps Operations" was displayed at the Kharga Corps Field Training Area in Meerut, the Indian Army said.

This event highlighted the evolving face of modern warfare, where UAVs, AI-driven systems, loitering munitions, and autonomous platforms were redefining battlefield dynamics.

It was scheduled and conducted on July 14. The demo was part of the Indian Army's broader transformation initiative under the 'Year of Tech Absorption', focusing on the integration of indigenous and cutting-edge solutions from civil innovators into operational tasks.

The event aimed to showcase how disruptive technologies can enhance the agility, lethality, and survivability of infantry formations in deep offensive operations conducted by the Strike Corps.

This initiative not only reflected the Army's commitment to technological advancement but also reinforced its vision of self-reliance and future-readiness in an evolving threat environment. (ANI)

