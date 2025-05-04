Ayodhya (UP), May 4 (PTI) More than half of the Ram temple complex here will be developed as green space, prioritising environmental conservation, the temple's trust announced on Monday.

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said that 60 per cent of the complex will have green cover and the entire area will adhere to a zero-discharge policy to prevent any pollution in Ayodhya city.

Highlighting the scale of the green initiative, Mishra said that a significant portion of the land is being allocated for gardens and fruit-bearing and shade-giving plants likely to be named "Panchvati."

He revealed that the responsibility for developing and maintaining these gardens and other environmental aspects of the complex has been entrusted to the GMR Group, which will have a five-year contract.

