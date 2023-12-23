New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The closing day of the meeting of the BJP's office-bearers is ongoing, with the state in-charges, state presidents, general secretaries and other key office-bearers in attendance.

CR Patil, G Kishan Reddy, Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, BD Sharma, Dinesh Sharma, Vasundhara Raje and Tejasvi Surya are among the leaders attending the meeting.

A top party source, privy to the minutes of the meeting, told ANI, "The BJP presidents of 5 states, which polled for their assemblies last month, will give presentations on the party's performances."

Further, according to sources, the consecration of the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled for January 22 next year, will also figure prominently in the discussions.

The BJP's preparations for the grand Ram Temple opening and how the leaders plan to carry forward a public outreach on the same will figure in the discussions.

Later on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a valedictory address at the meeting.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's office-bearer meeting and said that work should be done keeping in mind youth, poor, women and farmers. (ANI)

