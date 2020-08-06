New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday that the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a "naked exploitation" of people's religious sentiments for partisan, political purposes and it violates the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Yechury wrote, "This 'bhumi pujan' function is a naked exploitation of people's religious sentiments for partisan, political purposes and brazenly violates the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution."

"The 'bhoomi pujan' function at Ayodhya done by the Prime Minister of India televised globally by the national broadcaster, DD has confirmed all the major points raised by the CPI(M) Polit Bureau yesterday," he wrote in another tweet.

The CPI-M general secretary further added that the state take over of the construction of the temple in the presence of the Governor and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is a negation of the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic.

"It is also a violation of the Supreme Court verdict that directed the temple construction to be undertaken by a Trust," Yechury tweeted.

"This 'bhumi pujan' provided retrospective legitimisation for the destruction of the Babri Masjid. The SC verdict described this as an "egregious violation of law" and called for punishment of those who committed this act.The construction has begun before any such punishment," he added.

The event as televised is a clear violation of the COVID protocol stipulated by the Union Home Ministry prohibiting religious gatherings, Yechury stated.

"Indian Constitution guarantees and our law protects the choice of faith of each citizen. The government must protect the choice of all citizens. State has no religion," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

