New Delhi, July 17: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to begin soon with members of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mandated by the Supreme Court, meeting in Ayodhya on Saturday to finalise the date agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trust members confirmed that an invitation has been sent to the Prime Minister and in tomorrow's meeting the date for the beginning of temple construction is likely to be finalised.

"Chairman of the temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra will be present at the meeting. He will come with a date that has been approved by the Prime Minister," said the source.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat too will be present on the occasion of the beginning of temple construction.

According to sources, the construction at Ramjanmbhoomi is likely to begin in August. While the temple construction ceremony was supposed to be celebrated with many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other important dignitaries in attendance, the list of attendees after COVID-19 spread is likely to have only Prime Minister Modi, Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister, few Ministers and MPs from the region, stated the source.

The members of temple trust mandated by the Supreme Court stated that while the programme of ' Shilanyas' has been done at 'Singh dwara', it was not a proper ceremony.

"Bhoomi pujan will be done at Garbh Griha to begin temple construction. This is the formal beginning of temple construction for which invites have been sent out," added the source.

The construction of a grand Ram temple at the Janmabhoomi of Lord Ram has been defining issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it has been on the manifesto of the party for over two decades.

The Ramjanmabhoomi Trust was formed by the Central Government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 9 last year.

