Aurangabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had no right to suggest "e-bhoomi pujan" for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya citing the coronavirus outbreak since the latter had gone to Pandharpur on July 1 to offer Ashadhi Ekadashi prayers.

In an interview to his party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, Thackeray had said "an e-bhoomi pujan can be done and the ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video- conference"

"This is an event of joy, and lakhs of people would be interested in attending the ceremony. Will we allow the spread of coronavirus?" Thackeray had questioned.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Danve said. "CM Uddhav Thackeray has no right to suggest e-bhoomi pujan as he went to Pandharpur in such a crucial time during the COVID-19 outbreak to offer prayers. If the CM too had worshiped Lord Vitthal online, then he could have made this suggestion."

Danve also took a swipe at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government saying NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was its "captain" and not the CM.

