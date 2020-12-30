Bhopal, Dec 30 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is planning to reach out to 13 crore families across 5.25 lakh villages in the country to collect funds for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and expects that Lord Ram's idol will be consecrated by year 2024, its international working president Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that those Muslims who consider Lord Ram as "Imam-e-Hind" are also welcome to contribute funds for the temple construction.

Kumar said the previous target was to reach out to 11 crore families in four lakh villages in the country, which has been revised.

"After holding meetings atvarious levels, a target has been set to reach out to 13 crore families across 5.25 lakh villages to raise funds for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya," Kumar said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the VHP intends to approach 1.25 crore families in 50,000 villages, he said.

Responding to a query, Kumar said, "It is expected that Lord Ram's idol will be established in the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple in Ayodhya by year 2024".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)