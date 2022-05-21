By Nishant Ketu And Aashique Hussain

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP vice President Dr Raman Singh has taken a dig at recently-concluded Congress 'Chintan Shivir' and targeted Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "non-playing" captain.

Speaking to mediapersons after the BJP national office bearers meeting concluded in Jaipur, he said Rahul Gandhi neither wants to become a captain nor wants to enter the field.

Commenting of the 'Chintan Shivir', the BJP vice president said, "I remember that when Chintan Shivir was held in 2013, they (Congress) had governments in 13 states. The same Chintan Shivir happened again in 2022 and the government remained in two states only. I feel after this Chintan Shivir, there will be no Congress government left in any state."

He further said as per Congress' policy and thinking, it is not a "Chintan Shivir" but a "Chinta Shivir".

"These people (Congress) want to make a person captain, who himself does not want to be a captain. He is not ready to become a non-playing captain either. Rahul Gandhi is neither scoring runs nor taking wickets," Singh attacked further.

Attacking the Gandhi family, the BJP president said, "The party is only limited to three people. They can't rise above or think above it. The party has lost its faith in the public. They have looted the people of this country for a long time, now they will not get that opportunity."

Singh criticised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Chhattisgarh model and said that Baghel sought votes for the Congress in Assembly elections of Assam and Uttar Pradesh in the name of the model but they suffered defeat in both states.

The meeting of BJP national office bearers was held in Jaipur on Friday, wherein it has been decided that many events will be organized across the country to commemorate the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

Along with this, all the Union Ministers will be given the responsibility to go to different states to contact and communicate with the people taking benefit of the central government schemes. (ANI)

