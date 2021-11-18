Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday hailed Ramayana as a 'timeless epic' that highlighted discharging one's duty is as important as asserting one's rights.

He asked the youth to draw inspiration from Lord Rama's life in fulfilling their duty towards motherland. Speaking after releasing the book ‘Srimadramayanam' written by Sasi Kiran here, Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said as a ruler he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law.

"In fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, people and kingdom, Lord Rama remains an ideal for all of mankind", Naidu observed.

Noting that Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society, Naidu wanted the youth of the nation to be inspired by his life's message. Referring to an episode from Ramayana, Naidu highlighted Lord Rama's love for his motherland and urged the youth to always remember and work for the betterment of their country, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities.

On this occasion, Naidu congratulated the author, Sasi Kiran and the publishers for bringing out the book. He also underlined the need to popularise literary classics and poetic works of various Indian languages, especially among the youth.

The Vice President further urged everyone to strive for protecting and promoting Indian languages, the release added.

