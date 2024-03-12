New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday met Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda at his residence in New Delhi and extended his party Republican Party of India(A)'s support to BJP in the upcoming general election.

He also demanded two Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra for his party.

Ramdas Athawale spoke to ANI and revealed that he demanded two seats including the Sirdi Lok Sabha seat, adding to which, he said, "I want to contest from the same in the upcoming general polls."

He further added that he has informed the BJP chief that his party workers are of the view that he must contest Lok Sabha elections from the Sirdi seat in Maharashtra, adding to which, he said, "I sought BJP's support to contest in the election from there."

He assured that the NDA will win more than 45 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra because the people of the state believe that Narendra Modi is the only option to ensure the country's prosperity and progress.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of Maharashtra as well as the country is possible," he added further.

He further highlighted that the people from marginalised communities support PM Modi, he said, "The Dalits, backwards of the country consider Narendra Modi as their messiah and want to see him as the Prime Minister for the third time."

"NDA will cross four hundred marks in the upcoming general elections," he assured.

He further appealed that Dalits, backwards, farmers, youth and women of the country should join hands with PM Narendra Modi, adding to which he said, "He is working day and night for the welfare of the people of the country."

Lashing out at the opposition, he said that this is high time to teach a lesson to opposition parties in the Lok Sabha election through the ballot. (ANI)

