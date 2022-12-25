Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Pamban island in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu celebrated Christmas on Sunday with special midnight masses across churches.

This is their first full-fledged celebration after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The birth of Lord Jesus was celebrated with pomp and prayers in the Rameswaram island area.

The Christian community participated in the special midnight masses with their families, relatives, and friends. They prayed for the health, peace, and prosperity of all across the globe. (ANI)

