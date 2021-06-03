Jammu, June 3 (PTI) A rape accused was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district after a two-year hunt, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Bagga village in Mahore, was absconding in the case of kidnapping and rape registered at Chassana police station in 2019, they said.

He evaded the investigation by going underground, officials said, adding that he kept changing his hideouts in south Kashmir's militancy infested areas.

Few days ago, he tried to escape police raid but was eventually arrested after a chase.

