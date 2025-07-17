Bareilly (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) An inmate serving life sentence in Bareilly Central Jail committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet built in the barrack on Thursday, officials said.

Police sources said here that Mukesh (31), a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, who was serving life imprisonment in the jail located in Izzat Nagar, committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Kuntal Kishore said that the reasons behind the suicide will be investigated and strict action will be taken against whoever is found negligent.

Sources said that Mukesh, a resident of Gola in Lakhimpur Kheri, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2021 on charges of rape. He was sent to Bareilly Central Jail in 2022.

