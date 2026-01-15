New Delhi [India]. January 14 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday formally framed charges against Ex MLA Alka Lamba. She is an accused in a case of alleged violation of the prohibitory order, deterring public servants from doing their duty, etc.

This case pertains to an alleged violation of prohibitory orders during a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the implementation of women's reservation before the 2024 General election itself.

An FIR was registered against her in Parliament Street Police Station in 2024.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar formally framed charges against Alka Lamba. She denied the charges and claimed a trial.

The matters have now been listed for hearing on January 22.

Earlier, on December 19, the court had directed that the charges, and said, " This court is of the considered opinion that there exists a prima facie case against the accused, namely, Alka Lamba, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 132/221/223(a)/285 BNS."

"Accordingly, the charge is directed to be framed against the accused under the above-mentioned provisions," the court had ordered. (ANI)

